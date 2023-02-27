Support Local Journalism

  • Nuvini acquires and manages a portfolio of high growth software-as-a-service ("SaaS") companies in Latin America.
  • The expected funding and capital markets access from the proposed business combination will enable Nuvini to continue furthering its acquisition strategy.
  • Combined company to have an enterprise value of approximately US$312 million, with the proposed business combination expected to provide approximately US$43 million in gross proceeds, assuming no further redemptions by public stockholders of Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation.
  • All existing Nuvini shareholders are expected to roll 100% of their equity holdings into the combined company.
  • The proposed business combination is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

SAO PAULO and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nvni Group Limited ("NewCo") and Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation, a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: MPRA) ("Mercato"), today announced that they have entered into a business combination agreement by and among NewCo, Nuvini Holdings Limited (with all its subsidiaries, the "Nuvini Group"), Nuvini Merger Sub, Inc. and Mercato (the "business combination agreement"). Upon completion of the proposed business combination, the combined company will operate under the "Nuvini" name and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "NVNI." The business combination is expected to provide the Nuvini Group with access to the public equity capital markets and thereby position it to continue growing its portfolio of SaaS companies.


