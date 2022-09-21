O.C. Tanner (PRNewsfoto/O.C. Tanner)

With fresh research, bright stars, and big ideas, O.C. Tanner hosts the world's most exclusive employee recognition and workplace culture conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, will host its sixth annual Influence Greatness conference September 27-29, 2022. Organizations continue to deal with change and uncertainty as a global pandemic subsides and the possibility of an economic recession looms. This year's conference, offered live and virtually, will focus on how companies can move more successfully into the future of the workplace and better address employee fulfillment in the midst of ongoing transformation. HR and senior leaders from all over the world will come together to learn, share, and connect on teamwork, connection, and building a culture where people thrive. Tickets to the in-person experience are sold out, but viewers can sign up to attend the event virtually for free here.

