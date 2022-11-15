Neal McDonough and Megan Hilty in “O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir”

 By BYUtv, GBH, PBS, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

19th annual broadcast returns with unique, soulful holiday program highlighting shared Irish heritage of Hilty and McDonough

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, the nation's largest stage for the arts, PBS, and inspirational family entertainment network BYUtv will air and stream "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir" featuring Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Megan Hilty ("Smash," "Wicked") and renowned film and television actor Neal McDonough ("Band of Brothers," "Captain America: The First Avenger"). This marks the 19th annual "Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir" television special, which has been the No. 1 primetime holiday program on PBS for 17 years since it first aired in 2004. The engaging 60-minute program, presented by GBH, will premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video app, and on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on BYUtv, BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app.


