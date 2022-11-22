(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

 By Pluralsight, Old Mutual

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that Old Mutual, a premium pan-African financial services group headquartered in South Africa, selected A Cloud Guru, a Pluralsight company, to support its cloud-computing skills development program.  With A Cloud Guru, Old Mutual has accelerated its efforts to be fully migrated to the cloud, ensuring the company has the underlying technology needed to provide a superior customer experience for advisors and customers.


