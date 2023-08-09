Support Local Journalism

Digital facilities management leader helps healthcare consultancy facilitate better hospital safety and patient outcomes

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanRadar, the leading digital construction, real estate, and facilities management platform provider, today announced its new partnership with Oncore, a globally recognized provider of public health and facility compliance expertise for hospitals and other healthcare organizations. By integrating PlanRadar's comprehensive suite of digital management tools into its operations, Oncore is revolutionizing how hospitals prepare for regulatory surveys and track compliance issues to achieve the highest performance standards.


