In the midst of historic inflation, employees' salaries aren't keeping up

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, released a new study of 1,000 U.S. adults examining worker sentiment around compensation and benefits and found that money matters most—over half (51%) of employees say they'd stay with a company or job they dislike if the salary is high.

