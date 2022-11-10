Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Addiction support group application, Relay launches a feature allowing for supporters not found through the app to participate in their loved one's recovery.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovering from addiction in a support group can be intimidating and at times even complicated. Despite the knowledge that support groups increase the success rate of recovery, some people struggle to take the leap of joining an in-person group. Support group app Relay recognizes and addresses these issues with their online services. Their process is as simple as downloading the app, taking a simple survey to help match you with your team, and completing a guided orientation to learn about the app's tools.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.