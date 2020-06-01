SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Graphics, Inc., today announced the availability of new ONYX Automation Libraries to help print shops automate faster, improve print workflow efficiencies and reduce manual errors. These automation resource libraries contain examples of print and cut workflow configurations using ONYX Quick Sets and Adobe® swatch libraries used for cutting. Current libraries can be used immediately after download, or as examples that can be edited or adjusted to directly impact automation workflow needs of a print shop. Included are example Quick Sets for banners, wraps, grayscale and tiling with a variety of finishing mark settings. Also provided are Adobe Illustrator color swatch libraries for common cutter devices such as Summa, Graphtec and HP to further reduce set up time for print and cut workflows.
"As print shops pivot to provide new and innovative print applications and streamline print processes, it is clear automation is essential to achieve business goals," says Matt Crawford, Director of Product Marketing at Onyx Graphics. "ONYX Quick Sets provide a fast, easy way to automate. These Quick Set examples will help print shops focus on production instead of file preparation."
ONYX Automation Libraries are exclusive to ONYX software and with their release, join the wider host of ONYX user resources developed for ONYX users around the globe. They include myonyx, an online gateway containing smart business tools, product help, video tutorials, knowledge-based articles, and whitepapers to help keep ONYX users' businesses running smoothly; ONYX TV, the official ONYX YouTube channel with quick tips, how-to videos and ONYX news; ONYX Training, web-based and hands-on ONYX certification workshops and free educational webinars to further customer knowledge on ONYX software; and ONYX Advantage, the company's subscription-based support and maintenance program with easy access to online help and a dedicated technical support hotline service center.
Availability
ONYX Automation Libraries are available now to all ONYX users through the myonyx portal. New users are encouraged to create an account on the company's website at www.onyxgfx.com/my-onyx.
About Onyx Graphics, Inc.
Leading the market since 1989, Onyx Graphics is dedicated to helping customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge with superior print and color quality. Its passion for delivering superb color led to the development of ONYX Color, Onyx Graphics' own color engine optimized specifically for large format inkjet printing. Innovative, productive, and satisfied customers around the globe help motivate the company to continually develop and enhance its leading-edge technologies. Global channel partnerships and longstanding relationships with printer manufacturers position Onyx Graphics as a market leader in powerful, reliable, large format printing workflow software. For more information, visit www.onyxgfx.com.
ONYX is a registered trademark of Onyx Graphics, Inc. Adobe is a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks and are the property of their owners and are respectfully acknowledged.
