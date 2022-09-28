Support Local Journalism

OptConnect, a longtime leader in fully managed wireless services, today announced that it has partnered with Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OptConnect, a longtime leader in fully managed wireless services, today announced that it has partnered with Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. This partnership allows OptConnect to expand beyond managed IoT connectivity and support enterprise and branch, primary and backup business internet connectivity deployments, with a simple Connectivity-as-a-Service model. This new offering will be sold by OptConnect's Premier Wireless Solutions (PWS) division while the support and day to day management will be handled through OptConnect's headquarters in Kaysville, Utah.

