SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Orion Real Estate Partners ("Orion") announced today that it has acquired Lakeside Village, an active adult multifamily community in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lakeside Village enjoys picturesque views of the Wasatch Mountains and sits on a 7.7-acre site with desirable amenities including a clubhouse, community pond, resident garden and outdoor swimming pool and spa.  Built in 1997, 100% of units are in classic condition and the property will undergo renovations to improve the property's amenities and unit interiors.


