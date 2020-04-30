SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, nView medical, a leading innovator in 3D medical imaging, and OrthoGrid Systems, Inc., a global MedTech leader offering intraoperative alignment technologies, are partnering to provide integrated solutions that increase surgical accuracy and OR efficiency and improve patient outcomes.
As the first step for implementation, the companies are executing a proof of concept for a periacetabular osteotomy (PAO) procedure, and, after completion, will expand to additional musculoskeletal procedures. PAO surgery aims to preserve the hip joint by repositioning the native acetabulum, a complex pediatric joint preservation surgery that aims to reduce or eliminate the risk of a future total hip replacement. OrthoGrid offers the first PAO-specific, imaging-based, surgical navigation application on the market.
"Many problems in orthopedic surgery are 3D problems. Currently they are solved based on 2D imaging data," says Dr. Chris Peters, Professor of Orthopaedics at the University of Utah and a renowned hip preservation specialist. "Being able to merge OrthoGrid's Hip Preservation application with nView's real-time, 3D, intraoperative imaging data would bring new and valuable information during critical surgical steps, such as the acetabular osteotomy and positioning."
Both nView and OrthoGrid technologies are AI-driven, open platforms designed to work within the surgical theater to improve accuracy, workflow efficiency, and patient outcomes. With the nView 3D imaging data, planning can be achieved intraoperatively, reducing the need for preoperative planning. Similarly, postoperative alignment verification via x-rays may be avoided, and overall radiation exposure to young patients is expected to reduce drastically.
"We are thrilled to engage in this partnership with OrthoGrid, as we truly have aligned company missions: To enhance surgeons' experience in the OR while simultaneously working to improve patient outcomes," said Cristian Atria, Founder and CEO at nView Medical. "OrthoGrid's expert knowledge of procedural steps and intraoperative problem-solving, along with their commitment to AI-driven, imaging-based automation, is an intuitive next step to further expand the opportunity behind real-time, 3D images. We look forward to seeing the immense impact combining these two innovations will have on musculoskeletal procedures in the years to come."
"This partnership combines two technological needs within intraoperative imaging: Real-time, 3D imaging, and procedural decision making into one unique solution," said Edouard Saget, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at OrthoGrid. "We seek to optimize the value equation in orthopaedics, one of OrthoGrid's long-term commitments. By integrating our applications within nView's 3D imaging system, we are consolidating the number of devices required in the operating room, thus improving operating room efficiency, staff training, and the overall value proposition to the hospital. At the end of the day, we're always working to make surgeons' experience in the OR as seamless as possible."
For more information, visit www.orthogrid.com or www.nviewmed.com.
About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.
OrthoGrid Systems is a global MedTech leader offering intraoperative alignment technologies via procedure-specific musculoskeletal applications. Its technology offerings, a set of AI-enabled surgical guidance applications, work within the operating theater and interface with existing hospital equipment to reveal fluoroscopic image distortion and provide surgeons with technology to assist them in their quest for surgical outcome reproducibility and improvement. OrthoGrid Systems was founded in 2012, and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with research facilities located in Strasbourg, France. Its technology is distributed in North America, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit www.orthogrid.com.
About nView medical
nView medical, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is an early stage startup whose mission is to make surgery safer, faster, and consistently accurate. nView develops imaging systems, bringing breakthrough AI solutions for image creation, image processing, and image visualization to surgery. nView medical backers include the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the State Of Utah, the National Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation, MedTech Innovator, Dr. Kevin Foley, MD, and Fusion Fund (Palo Alto, CA). For more information, visit www.nviewmedical.com