Partnership brings together smart-routing, multi-rail payments solutions and instant account verifications

NEW YORK and LEHI, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, an intelligent all-in-one payments platform, today announced a strategic partnership with MX, a leader in Open Finance, to deliver secure end-to-end payments flow and intelligent, real-time money movement for fintechs. Orum's unified money movement application programming interface (API) and MX's instant account verification (IAV) and balance check capabilities enable instant payments in any direction, any time.


