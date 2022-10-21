Support Local Journalism

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Adventist Health White Memorial will be able to expand its capacity to offer chemotherapy treatment to breast cancer patients, thanks to a recent $1 million donation from boxing superstar and East Los Angeles native Oscar De La Hoya, it was announced today.

The donation from the 10-time world champion, who founded and leads Golden Boy Promotions in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, will allow for a significant expansion of breast cancer services for the Boyle Heights community.

