PROVO, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osmond Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Doug Fox as the company's senior editor. Fox joins the marketing company after 30 years at The Daily Herald in Provo, where he was the longest-tenured employee until he started his new position at Osmond Marketing.
Fox graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. After five years at The Spectrum in St. George, Utah, he joined The Daily Herald in Provo, where he held multiple leadership positions across several newsroom departments – including sports, features/entertainment and news – before rounding out his journalism career as managing editor. He produced the Herald's weekly entertainment section for 17 years, providing in-depth coverage of the Utah concert scene.
During his tenure in journalism, Fox covered many of the most memorable sports and entertainment events in Utah, including the biggest rock concerts, all 12 games of the Utah Jazz's 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals matchups with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and a 17-year run at the Sundance Film Festival. A personal highlight was interviewing guitar hero Eddie Van Halen.
In regards to changing careers from longtime print journalist to senior editor at Osmond Marketing, Fox said the main change in direction is going from covering rock stars to working with them.
"I have worked with members of Osmond Marketing on various content projects for nearly 10 years, and I have been impressed with founder Amy Osmond Cook and members of her team, literally in every single experience I have ever had with them," Fox said. "In that context, it's easy to understand why this is such a vibrant, growing company. So when the offer came to join their team, it proved to be the perfect opportunity. I look forward to sharing my years of journalism experience and learning a lot from everyone else here as well."
In his role at Osmond Marketing, Fox will oversee the agency's team of writers, mentoring new writers as they craft marketing materials that tell a story.
"We are absolutely honored to have Doug on our team," said Emily Woll, COO. "He is incredibly talented and personable and has a wealth of experience. I can't wait to see what he accomplishes!"
A 2016 inductee into the Utah Softball Hall of Fame and noted office prankster, Doug is a decorated journalist, having won regional and national awards for writing, editing and humorous headlines.
About Osmond Marketing
Osmond Marketing is a full-service content marketing organization. Founded by Dr. Amy Osmond Cook, Osmond Marketing has five core competencies: content, PR, design, web services and G Suite. As a Google Partner, Osmond Marketing provides a comprehensive suite of business and marketing services for clients of different industries and sizes. We have found particular success with healthcare and technology verticals. For more information, visit osmondmarketing.com.
