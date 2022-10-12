Election 2022 Burgess Owens

Burgess Owens looks on during a "Blue Rally" to support men and women of law enforcement on June 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. 

 AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hours before he and his opponent were scheduled to appear on stage for their only debate, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens announced that he would boycott the event because the Utah Debate Commission chose a Salt Lake Tribune editor to moderate.

The first-term Republican's last-minute decision to skip the debate reflects a trend emerging in politics nationwide; while running attack ads and speaking to friendly media outlets, candidates and their consultants are deciding to minimize debate appearances or shirk them altogether.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.