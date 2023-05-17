...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
P.F. Chang's expands in Utah with fourth location featuring the brand's newest restaurant design and offering specialty menu favorites for an elevated Asian dining experience, just in time for the graduation season
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® announced the opening of the new full-service Bistro location at the Murray Fashion Place Mall in Murray, Utah today as part of its continued growth across Utah and nationwide. From inspired menu favorites to elaborate decor, guests at the new Bistro are guaranteed a best-in-class experience.
Embracing a nationwide brand refresh, P.F. Chang's Murray - Fashion Place sets the stage for unforgettable spring celebrations with its upscale ambiance and lively decor. Guests can indulge in an array of delectable scratch-made dishes, including the original Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Crispy Honey Chicken and Mongolian Beef, alongside indulgent specialty items like Wagyu Steak and Oolong Chilean Sea Bass.
"We are thrilled to open our newest Bistro location in Murray, Utah, providing residents with an exceptional dining experience that showcases the bold and elevated flavors that P.F. Chang's is renowned for," said Genaro Perez, senior vice president of marketing at P.F. Chang's. "As we continue our expansion in the region, this opening represents our commitment to offering unforgettable moments for our guests as they celebrate graduations, birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and everyday special occasions with us."
For guests who wish to order takeout or delivery, P.F. Chang's is now offering the brand-new Celebration Kit for Four, including all the details needed to bring an authentic P.F. Chang's celebration to their own table. This specialty package features gold chopsticks used for special celebrations at P.F. Chang's, dragon confetti mix to adorn the table, hand-folded origami crane card holders with notecards to personalize guests' names, and more. The Celebration Kit for Four is $18 and available for purchase as an add-on when ordering online for takeout, catering or delivery and can also be purchased in-restaurant when picking up an order.
Spanning approximately 6,000 square feet and accommodating 155 guests, the P.F. Chang's Murray - Fashion Place Bistro marks the company's fourth location in the Salt Lake City area. This milestone opening arrives nearly 24 years after the debut of P.F. Chang's Salt Lake City, cementing the brand's enduring popularity and growth. Furthermore, P.F. Chang's is planning for additional Bistro openings nationwide throughout 2024, solidifying the polished-casual restaurant's position as an industry leader.
Guests can visit the new P.F Chang's Murray - Fashion Place at 6191 S. State Street #N045, Murray, Utah 84107, operating daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
P.F. Chang's Gold and Platinum Rewards members can earn points with every purchase when they visit or order online and through the app from the new P.F. Chang's Murray - Fashion Place Bistro location. As a bonus this spring season, now through June 18, Gold and Platinum Rewards members can earn points on select seasonal e-gift cards including graduation and Father's Day. While the Gold Rewards program is free to join, the Platinum Rewards program, which launched in September 2022, provides exclusive benefits such as double points accumulation towards a $15 reward for every dollar spent, unlimited free delivery through the P.F. Chang's website or app, priority reservations on the waitlist and access to an exclusive concierge service.
The restaurant also brings approximately 100 new job opportunities to the community. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.
About P.F. Chang's
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.
