Packsize is unveiling a new machine designed to build on-demand, right-sized boxes exclusively for Walmart, providing customers faster shipping, less waste and a better overall unboxing experience.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, Right-Sized Packaging On Demand®, unveiled the Ultra5, a right-sized, on-demand box machine built around the recently announced X5 technology. The Ultra5 was built exclusively for Walmart and has already been installed in multiple fulfillment centers (FCs) including the first of Walmart's next generation FCs.


