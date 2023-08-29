Packsize logo (PRNewsfoto/Packsize)

 By Packsize

The first-of-its-kind cloud platform empowers businesses to take a data-driven approach to packaging efficiency, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while reducing carbon footprint.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced the launch of its PackNet® Cloud platform, the first and only cloud-enabled solution in the industry. This revolutionary production and optimization software seamlessly integrates with Packsize's On Demand Packaging® machines, offering unprecedented capabilities for carton machine management, box production, and packaging workflow integrations. With PackNet Cloud, businesses can thrive in a dynamic market while minimizing packaging waste.


