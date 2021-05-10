SALT LAKE CITY, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panda Express has officially surpassed the $100 million milestone of giving to national nonprofit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). Since 2007, Panda Express has raised funds for local children's hospitals across the country through its in-store donation boxes, associate (employee) giving campaign, and fundraising with corporate partners through their annual golf tournament. All these fundraising efforts throughout the year have driven Panda to be one of the highest-giving corporate partners CMN Hospitals has. In 2020, even with ongoing impacts to the restaurant industry, Panda Express guests and associates raised more than $22M for CMN Hospitals, helping the organization change kids' health and change the future.
"Panda Express, its employees and customers bring an unparalleled value and purpose no matter how you interact with the company," said Clark Sweat, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of CMN Hospitals. "Not just monetarily, but also through the way they foster the spirit of giving in their company culture, leading to more associates engaged in the mission and ultimately more customers engaged with the impact their change has."
As a family-owned business, Panda Express is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves. As one of only 10 corporate partners to reach this giving milestone, Panda Express has been a loyal partner in raising funds for local children's hospitals across the country by asking every customer to round up their total, donating the difference in change to CMN Hospitals. As a result, the change adds up to millions of dollars every year going directly into local communities by funding resources at their children's hospitals.
"Thanks to the generosity of our guests and the dedication of our associates, together, we have and will continue to make an impact on thousands of children's lives," said Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Express. "We are grateful for our CMN partners and all the frontline workers who work tirelessly to take care of our communities."
As part of Panda's long-standing partnership with CMN Hospitals, the brand's philanthropic arm, Panda Cares committed $25 million to establishing Panda Cares Centers of Hope across CMN Hospitals nationwide in 2019, with plans to open over 20 Panda Cares Centers of Hope across the country this year. These are dedicated spaces within CMN hospitals are designed to address a child's entire well-being including their mental, emotional, physical and spiritual needs. The Centers of Hope often provide access to therapeutic play, art therapy, meditation, or counseling services.
Children's hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations, but they can't do it alone. Partners like Panda Express make a significant impact in the care provided in communities across the United States and Canada, ultimately helping to change kids' health and change the future.
###
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit http://www.cmnhospitals.org.
About Panda Express®
On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to twelve international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $216 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 12 million youths, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2020, the organization established the Panda Cares Scholars Program to provide the necessary funding, academic support and leadership development to help high school and college students learn, lead and thrive towards a bright future. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Media Contact
Hayley Sitz, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, +1 8012147400, hsitz@cmnhospitals.org
SOURCE Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals