ParentPlaybook is a platform that helps parents connect to a community that will help them quickly find credible custom solutions to their parenting challenges.

ParentPlaybook is a platform that helps parents connect to a community that will help them quickly find credible custom solutions to their parenting challenges.

 By ParentPlaybook, Netcapital

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Accompanies launch with unique equity-based crowdfunding opportunity

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following more than two years of research and development, ParentPlaybook, an innovative parent empowerment platform designed to help mothers and fathers parent as effectively as possible, today announced the upcoming availability of its iOS and Android app, as well as the launch of an equity-based crowdfunding campaign that will provide the company with 12–14 months of seed capital.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you