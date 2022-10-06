Support Local Journalism

Dr. Eric Cerrati, a top cosmetic, plastic & reconstructive surgery specialist in Salt Lake City, UT, has worked hard providing exceptional care and outstanding results to achieve this impressive number of five-star ratings through the Google platform.

PARK CITY, Utah, October 06, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A milestone worth celebrating was reached by Dr. Eric Cerrati and his Park City practice with the earning of 100 Google five-star reviews from his satisfied patients. Eric Cerrati, M.D. is double board certified and a leading expert in aesthetic and reconstructive facial plastic surgery. Recognizing that choosing facial cosmetic surgery can be a life-changing decision, Dr. Eric Cerrati treats all of his patients with the utmost respect and kindness. This approach, coupled with his five-star Google rating, attracts countless patients from across the country. Using his elite training and skill, he provides the most cutting-edge, advanced treatments available. Dr. Cerrati believes that the finest aesthetic outcomes are achieved through close doctor/patient collaboration, which is why he performs extensive consultations with all of his patients. He truly takes the time to carefully evaluate and develop a highly customized plan, focusing on all aspects of facial plastic surgery, including both surgical and non-surgical options, to help patients in the greater Salt Lake City area look his or her best. Facelifts, rhinoplasty, endoscopic browlift, blepharoplasty, facial fillers, Mohs reconstruction, scar revision and pediatric facial plastic surgery for vascular/congenital anomalies and more are offered by this talented plastic surgeon. Dr. Cerrati also provides patients with the most experience in craniofacial surgical procedures than other specialists in his area.

