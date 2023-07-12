Support Local Journalism

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, named #1 hotel in U.S.

PARK CITY, Utah, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe. Hotels are rated based on rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value. More than 165,000 Travel + Leisure readers completed the 2023 survey and accommodations in Park City, Utah, were singled out for their quality, nabbing six spots amongst Utah's 'top 10 favorite properties.' Leading the way this year is The Goldener Hirsch, an Auberge Resorts Collection property, which not only was named Utah's top hotel, but also was recognized as the top-rated hotel in the United States, as well as the fourth best hotel in the world


