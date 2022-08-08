Support Local Journalism

Solving today's most pressing climate challenges, the partnership between PassiveLogic and Pacific Northwest National Laboratories (PNNL) aims to advance innovative research that enables building autonomy and energy efficiency. 

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic, creator of the first platform for generalized autonomy and a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning research for high-performance, industrial-grade applications, is partnering with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to further develop deep artificial intelligence for predictive building controls. Funded by the US Department of Energy (DOE) to support its mandate to improve the energy efficiency of four million buildings by 2030, the 24-month research collaboration will focus on Superlearners, a foundational machine learning technology that enables autonomy for all building applications. 

