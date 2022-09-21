Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On heels of successful Series B and follow-on investment by Brookfield, PassiveLogic secures investment from NVIDIA

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic (passivelogic.com), creator of the first platform for generative autonomy, is announcing an investment from NVentures, NVIDIA's venture investment arm. PassiveLogic adds NVIDIA to its broad coalition of backers, which includes building-asset owners, equipment manufacturers, and venture investors such as Addition, Brookfield, Keyframe, RET, Era, and A/O Proptech. To date, the company has raised more than $80 million.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you