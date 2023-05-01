...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- The Little Bear River at Paradise has crested for the night
and is decreasing in stage. Another increase in stage is
expected this afternoon.
- Forecast...The Little Bear River at Paradise will continue to
see increases in stage each evening to above flood stage
through at least Thursday night. The current peak stage is
expected to reach 9.94 feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
PathologyWatch Launches 'Show Me Some Skin' Campaign for Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Public awareness campaign encourages people to visit their dermatologists for early cancer detection.
SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathologyWatch, a full-service digital dermatopathology solution, is recognizing May as Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month with a public awareness campaign of its own.
Many Americans are likely unaware of just how prevalent skin cancer is in the US. In conjunction with Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the Skin Cancer Foundation has released some sobering statistics about the disease:
With over 5 million cases detected each year in the US, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer.
More than two people die from skin cancer every hour in the US.
More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the US than all other cancers combined.
An estimated 7,990 people will die from melanoma in 2023 (5,420 men and 2,570 women).
An estimated 186,680 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the US in 2023.
One in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.
"One other key statistic is that the five-year survival rate for melanoma, when it is detected early, is 99 percent," said Dan Lambert, CEO of PathologyWatch. "That's why, during the month of May and beyond, we are encouraging everyone to visit their physician or dermatologist and receive an examination. Our mission at PathologyWatch is to preserve and extend life for patients while reducing the cost of healthcare. Early detection is one way we're working to achieve that goal."
PathologyWatch uses cutting-edge technology to connect dermatologists with academic-level dermatopathologists in a workflow utilizing samples shared via digital slides. The full-system digital workflow not only optimizes efficiency but also saves physician time, reduces the burden on office staff, and can help clinics create previously untapped revenue streams.
The Utah-based company will be providing "Show Me Some Skin" T-shirts to dermatologists and dermatopathologists who participate in the upbeat awareness campaign. Dermatologists and dermpaths can receive their free T-shirt by simply registering to join the campaign.
"We feel this is a fun way for dermatologists to help get the word out this month about a serious health issue," Lambert said. "The most important thing in the fight against skin cancer is for people to take the initiative to get tested. May offers the perfect opportunity to commit to that first step."
About PathologyWatch
PathologyWatch is the groundbreaking leader of digital dermatopathology services. Through these services, dermatology clinics, hospitals and laboratories can improve operational efficiency by speeding up workflow and enhancing patient outcomes by utilizing the PathologyWatch expert professional team and laboratory services. This can facilitate best-in-class reads and, in some cases, enable additional revenue to the practice by in-housing pathology. With an intuitive and easy-to-implement digital pathology solution that includes access to top-tier dermatopathologists and a streamlined clinical workflow that interfaces directly into the EMR, PathologyWatch brilliantly combines state-of-the-art technology and clinical decision-making to deliver unprecedented patient care.
