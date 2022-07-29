Cacey Peters, MD, joins the PathologyWatch team to strengthen the delivery of optimal patient outcomes.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathologyWatch, a leader in digital dermpath services, is pleased to welcome Dr. Cacey Peters, MD, to its clinical team. A skillful dermatopathologist, Dr. Peters' enthusiasm and proficiency in digital pathology make him a natural fit with PathologyWatch's objective to provide dermatologists with better patient care.
"Combining diagnostic and communication skills with a vast knowledge of whole-slide imaging, Dr. Peters represents a valuable addition to our team of expert dermatopathologists," says Dan Lambert, cofounder and chief executive officer of PathologyWatch.
Dr. Peters completed his residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at Tulane. His fellowship was in dermatopathology at the Ackerman Academy of Dermatopathology, and he is US-board certified in dermatopathology, anatomic and clinical pathology.
"Streamlining the diagnosis, turnaround time and overall efficiency for dermatologists is crucial to me," said Dr. Peters. "Joining PathologyWatch will help me to deliver on these goals while also contributing to the team of talented dermatopathologists on challenging cases to benefit the clinicians we serve."
Dr. Peters comes to PathologyWatch with years of experience promoting digital pathology as a tool to unite and educate both dermatologists and pathologists around the world. "Switching over to primary diagnosis on a digital platform is a dream come true," said Dr. Peters. "Within my lifetime, I've no doubt digital pathology will take over 100% of the industry."
PathologyWatch is the groundbreaking leader of digital dermatopathology services. Through these services, dermatology clinics, hospitals and laboratories can improve operational efficiency by speeding up workflow and enhancing patient outcomes by utilizing the PathologyWatch expert professional team and laboratory services. This can facilitate best-in-class reads and, in some cases, enable additional revenue to the practice by in-housing pathology. With an intuitive and easy-to-implement digital pathology solution that includes access to top-tier dermatopathologists and a streamlined clinical workflow that interfaces directly into the EMR, PathologyWatch brilliantly combines state-of-the-art technology and clinical decision-making to deliver unprecedented patient care.