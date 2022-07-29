Support Local Journalism

Cacey Peters, MD, joins the PathologyWatch team to strengthen the delivery of optimal patient outcomes.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathologyWatch, a leader in digital dermpath services, is pleased to welcome Dr. Cacey Peters, MD, to its clinical team. A skillful dermatopathologist, Dr. Peters' enthusiasm and proficiency in digital pathology make him a natural fit with PathologyWatch's objective to provide dermatologists with better patient care.

