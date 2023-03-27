Support Local Journalism

PathologyWatch will use AWS Cloud solutions to advance technology capable of delivering digital pathology solutions on a global scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathologyWatch today announced it has been selected to participate in the global AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce to advance solutions for addressing urgent challenges facing the healthcare workforce.


