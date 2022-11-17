Support Local Journalism

A noted dermatopathologist, Dr. Willman joins the PathologyWatch team to continue delivering the highest-quality care to patients.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathologyWatch, a full-service digital dermatopathology solution, welcomes Dr. Joseph Willman, MD, to its team of respected pathologists. Dr. Willman, a dermatopathologist with over two decades of experience, will utilize state-of-the-art digital pathology workflows to deliver optimal patient care to dermatology clinics.


