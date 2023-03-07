Slice of Healthcare honors PathologyWatch CEO for innovative and influential leadership in digital health space.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Lambert, CEO and cofounder of PathologyWatch, a full-service digital dermatopathology solution, was named one of the Top 35 Digital Health Leaders by Slice of Life Healthcare in its first annual list celebrating the most innovative and influential leaders in the digital health industry.
Slice of Healthcare is a top healthcare media company that produces and manages over 15 podcast shows featuring pivotal healthcare leaders as guests. Fundamental factors considered in selecting the top 35 honorees include their impact on the industry, outsider conversations, funding, partnerships signed, customers signed, experience, role and whether or not they exhibit the ever-elusive "it" factor.
"I am thrilled to be selected for this honor, but even more importantly, I'm excited for the recognition it brings to our mission at PathologyWatch," said Lambert, who cofounded PathologyWatch in 2017. "Our goal is to bring truly life-saving technology to billions of people who might otherwise never have access to this level of healthcare. We have become excellent at one field of pathology by staying very focused on the study of skin cancer. The current and future capabilities of our single-solution system are very exciting, and we're appreciative to be recognized by Slice of Healthcare."
After receiving a degree from BYU in computer engineering, Lambert earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. A former executive at IBM, he has led multiple successful ventures and company exits to private equity. In 2018, Lambert was named an Inc 500 CEO for his work on BoardVitals, a medical education company.
"At PathologyWatch, Dan's leadership style enables us to stay very focused on what we need to be doing to fulfill our mission," says Michael Torno, Chief Revenue Officer. "It's easy in a startup to go down all sorts of avenues and try to address everything all at once, because you see so many possibilities. What Dan does as a leader is keep us very engaged in doing something very, very well. It's just crazy what he's doing, and what he's already done and accomplished. This latest recognition is well earned."
The Slice of Healthcare Top 35 Digital Health Leaders list was compiled after an extensive internal and external research process that spanned more than six months. The final list showcases some of the industry's most accomplished leaders in the digital health realm. Honorees include Chief Executive Officers, Chief Medical Officers, serial entrepreneurs, first-time founders and seasoned leaders.
"We are super excited to announce our first annual Top 35 Digital Health Leaders list," said Jared S. Taylor, founder of Slice of Healthcare. "These leaders are making strides in digital health and adjacent areas, which is no easy task. We are proud to recognize their contributions and to bring attention to their innovative work."
For more information about Slice of Healthcare and the 2023 Top 35 Digital Health Leaders, please visit sliceofhealthcare.com. For more information about PathologyWatch, visit pathologywatch.com.
About PathologyWatch
PathologyWatch is the groundbreaking leader of digital dermatopathology services. Through these services, dermatology clinics, hospitals and laboratories can improve operational efficiency by speeding up workflow and enhancing patient outcomes by utilizing the PathologyWatch expert professional team and laboratory services. This can facilitate best-in-class reads and, in some cases, enable additional revenue to the practice by in-housing pathology. With an intuitive and easy-to-implement digital pathology solution that includes access to top-tier dermatopathologists and a streamlined clinical workflow that interfaces directly into the EMR, PathologyWatch brilliantly combines state-of-the-art technology and clinical decision-making to deliver unprecedented patient care.
