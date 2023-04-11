...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
SALT LAKE CITY, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patri, a SaaS company providing AI-powered revenue intelligence to find, refine, monitor, and apply a company's Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), has raised a $2.4 million funding round led by Kickstart Fund and announced its newest products, RevFit AI and the ICP Engine API. Other investors in this round include Summit Capital, Capital Eleven, Peak Capital, Mucker Capital, Luxstone Group, and Luv Holdings.
RevFit AI facilitates deal prioritization around the core principle of the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP).
RevFit AI facilitates deal prioritization around the core principle of the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and the ICP fit of each opportunity in a company's revenue pipeline. With RevFit AI, companies are now able to find, refine, and apply their dynamic and evolving ICP across the go-to-market motion with Patri's AI-generated ICP Engine, helping them discover the true health of their pipeline, prioritize effectively, and refine their forecast. This capability will assist the many companies currently looking to refocus their ICP and better qualify their pipeline in the face of uncertain economic times.
"A deep understanding of your ideal customer is critical for go-to-market teams," said Kat Kennedy, General Partner at Kickstart Fund. "Patri is emerging at a critical time when volatile markets demand a more articulate and dynamic view of both the ideal customer and product-market fit."
"Companies across industries are working to refine their ICPs and refocus limited resources around those findings," shared Patri founder and CEO, Josh Ellars. "Now every organization working to better discern their ICP and apply that ICP fit data throughout their sales process can leverage our solution to bolster product-market fit, deal prioritization, forecasting, and understand how to best acquire their next high-retention reference customers."
Following shortly on the heels of RevFit AI will be the release of Patri's ICP Engine API, an AI-powered software that finds, refines, and monitors a company's ICP, enriching CRM, BI, revenue intelligence, sales and marketing automation, customer success technology, and other key business systems. The ICP Engine API will allow customers to enhance metrics and reports on any platform with one of the most business-critical datasets—ICP fit data.
About Patri
Patri provides AI-powered revenue intelligence for every team and every deal by revolutionizing sales qualification around the core principle of the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP). Find, refine, and apply your ICP across the go-to-market motion with Patri's AI-Generated ICP Engine. Win smarter by understanding your ICP(s), discovering the true health of your pipeline, qualifying effectively, and refining your forecast.
Top companies have increased win rates and saved millions in selling costs by leveraging Patri to prioritize and manage active opportunities, better understand why they win or lose, act upon automated deal insights, seamlessly share progress, and more reliably hit quota. Patri is a Salesforce partner, and RevFit AI is currently only available for Salesforce CRM users, with access for users of other CRMs forthcoming.
To view more information about Patri's RevFit AI or the ICP Engine API, please contact us or visit patri.io.
