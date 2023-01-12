Paul McGarry

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul McGarry is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the mental healthcare field.              

Mr. McGarry entered the mental health field as a psychiatric aide at the Utah State Hospital while completing his undergraduate degree in psychology at Brigham Young University. He completed his BS in Psychology in August 1979 and in October, took a job at Copper Mountain Mental Health Day Treatment Center for troubled teens in Murray, Utah. He was asked by the Executive Director of Odyssey House, a drug treatment center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to accept the position of Director of Adolescent Admission and Public Relations at Odyssey Adolescent Facility.


