SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Maverick Insurance located in Louisville, Kentucky, with a second office in Pikeville, Kentucky. Founded in 2013, Maverick is a business insurance, personal insurance, and employee benefits agency.
"Joining forces with Maverick Insurance is a key partnership for PCF and will push us to even higher levels of success, especially in the southern region of the nation," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. " Since founding Maverick, Duran Hall has created a culture of teamwork, innovation, and a shared drive for success. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish working as part of the same team."
Owner and Principal, Duran Hall will continue to lead all operations for Maverick Insurance while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Hall is an incredibly experienced leader within the industry bringing a phenomenal 30 years of experience. Along with building the success of Maverick Insurance for the past 8 years, Hall has served as a board member for the Kentucky Workers Compensation Funding Commission and is the Immediate Past Chairman of the Board for One East Kentucky. Hall is currently involved on the advisory board for Eastern Kentucky University's Risk Management and Insurance program.
"This partnership is a home run. Our core values and culture of serving people mesh perfectly with Peter and those at PCF," said Duran Hall, founder, and principal of Maverick Insurance. "PCF understands that agents are the engine of success for our entire organization and this industry. With PCF now in our corner, we will continue to run Maverick as we always have, but the sky's the limit on what we can achieve together."
Maverick Insurance will continue to offer its best-in-class product line offerings as well as continue to go through its key carriers while providing the personal touch that its clients have become accustomed to. PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Maverick Insurance through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Maverick
Maverick Insurance was founded in 2013 by Duran Hall and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Maverick Insurance is a business insurance, personal insurance and employee benefits agency — with its main line focus being in commercial lines. The company strives to be truthful and honest in finding its customers the best companies out there that offer appropriate coverages at fair prices. Additional information can be found at https://maverickinsures.com/
