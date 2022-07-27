Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today its acquisition of Zinc, a commercial-focused insurance agency based in Solon, Ohio. Founded in 2008, Zinc specializes in insurance and risk management solutions for the trucking, construction, contracting, and motorsports industries.

"We are excited to have Zinc join PCF as an Agency Partner," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Zinc is based on an innovative, technology-driven business model providing complete transparency, high marketing performance, and an ability to connect with their clients and carriers, all being well-aligned with PCF's partner-centric culture."

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you