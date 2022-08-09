(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services)

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today its acquisition of A Insurance Agencies based in Syracuse, Kaysville, and Marriott-Slaterville, Utah.

