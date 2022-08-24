Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, announced today the acquisition of Florida-based insurance broker Apple Insurance and Financial Services. 

Apple Insurance is a well-known individual health and Medicare insurance agency based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, offering access to Florida Blue, a top carrier in the space.

