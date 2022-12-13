...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, locally up to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and
allow extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services)
By PCF Insurance Services, TCU Insurance Agency, Teachers Credit Union
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired TCU Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency and a subsidiary of Teachers Credit Union (TCU) offering Michigan and Indiana residents insurance solutions for home, rentals, auto, motorcycle, senior health care, business and life.
"TCU Insurance is an important addition to the PCF agency network, expanding our reach and service offerings in the Midwest," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, CEO and Founder of PCF Insurance. "PCF's model is built around an ability to tap into our network of industry experience in a way that will allow each of our agencies to continue leading and expanding their respective capacities and product lines."
Backed by the bench strength of PCF Insurance with its strong market relationships, Agency Partners like TCU Insurance Agency can offer clients enhanced coverage offerings, more competitive pricing, and innovative solutions for protection against even the most unique risks.
"TCU Insurance is excited to become a part of PCF," said Rick Van Es, President of TCU Insurance Agency. "We can now offer our clients enhanced insurance options and risk management solutions, all while staying true to the personal service that has been our hallmark for the past 21 years."
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About TCU Insurance Agency
TCU Insurance Agency, a subsidiary of Teachers Credit Union (TCU), is an independent agency representing a variety of A+-rated insurance carriers. TCU Insurance offers customized insurance plans for individuals and businesses in Indiana and Michigan, with locations in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth, Granger, Indianapolis, Niles and New Buffalo. Learn more at tcuinsurance.com.
About PCF Insurance Services
A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.
