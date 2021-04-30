SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) is pleased to announce the completion of a strategic partnership with Hale & Associates based in Fairbanks, Alaska. Hale is an insurance bonding and consulting agency. PCF's partnership with Hale will enable the company with growth opportunities in cross-selling and expanding into the Alaska region.
David Hale, president and agency principal of Hale & Associates, will continue to lead all operations of Hale while also becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Hale is an experienced leader in the industry with close to 35 years of experience, beginning with Corroon and Black. He acquired and took over what is now known as Hale & Associates in 2007. Hale specializes in providing coverage for governmental & public entities, as well as contractors.
"Building great relationships has always been my top priority," said David Hale, president and agency principal of Hale & Associates. "The service we provide clients is what differentiates our business and as a PCF partner, we get to keep our focus on those relationships while PCF's technology and partner support help us with the business side. I can also collaborate and have a voice with respected professionals in the PCF partner network who share a common goal of helping more people."
Hale & Associates will continue to offer its best-in-class product line offerings. Hale will continue to grow rapidly through its ability to problem solving and provide the personal touch that its clients have come to know and trust.
"Hale will continue to grow by utilizing the technology, resources and tools that are only available through the PCF partner platform," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "What David has accomplished in the industry is amazing. As partners, we have an opportunity to learn from Hale and share that expertise with our growing partner network. I'm honored to welcome David and his team at Hale to the PCF family."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Hale through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
Learn more about Hale & Associates here: https://hale-insurance.com/.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 50 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://pcfins.com/.
About Hale & Associates
Located in Fairbanks, Alaska, Hale & Associates is one of the largest privately owned insurance brokerage firms in Alaska. Hale is licensed in all 50 states, and prides themselves on always being ready to go to work for their clients' businesses by providing avenues to coverage for any exposure that may be encountered. Additional information can be found at https://hale-insurance.com/about-us/.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, Director of Marketing and Communications, PCF Insurance Services, 801-372-2211, madelyne@pcfoy.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services