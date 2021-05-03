SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) is pleased to announce the completion of a new strategic partnership with Patterson Consulting Services (PCS) located in Slidell, Louisiana—just outside of New Orleans. PCF's investment in the partnership will enable PCS Benefits to provide continued employee benefit programs and more comprehensive coverage for employees and businesses in the communities of Louisiana.
Damon Patterson, owner and agency principal of Patterson Consulting Services, will continue to lead all operations of PCS while also becoming an owner and Partner of PCF Insurance Services. Patterson has applied his experiences as a Senior Sales Representative and Regional Director for two national insurance companies, and later as the Area President for a national brokerage firm, into growing his consulting firm focused on the needs and desires of employers. His contract and underwriting expertise on large groups has earned him top marks and high rankings within the insurance industry.
"At PCF, innovation and cross-selling means reshaping our industry, and that includes helping agents and agencies grow their businesses faster than ever before," said Peter Foy chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "By adding PCS Benefits to the PCF network, we will help agents and agencies cross-sell and access exclusive benefit options."
Patterson Consulting Services will continue to operate under its brand with best-in-class employee benefit programs and customer service. PCS Benefits advises its clientele on a broad scope of benefits, some of which include Medical Insurance, Network Evaluation, Dental Insurance, Group Life, Short and Long Term Disability, Indemnity Plans, and more.
PCS Benefits will continue as a proud member of the local and regional healthcare insurance community, including offering each of its existing carriers and providing the personal touch that each of its clients have come to know and trust.
"I was impressed with PCF's aggressive growth plans and am looking forward to cross-selling opportunities with other PCF partners here in the near future," said Damon Patterson, owner and agency principal of Patterson Consulting Services, on why he chose to partner with PCF Insurance Services.
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Patterson Consulting Services through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
###
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 50 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://pcfins.com/.
About Patterson Consulting Services
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Slidell, Louisiana — just outside of New Orleans — Patterson Consulting Services is a full-service consulting firm specializing in the planning, implementation, and service of employee benefits programs. PCS Benefits specialty within employee benefit programs is healthcare. They are led by owner and agency principal, Damon Patterson. For additional information contact Patterson at damon@pcsbenefits.com.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, Director of Marketing and Communications, PCF Insurance Services, 801-372-2211, madelyne@pcfoy.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services