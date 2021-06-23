SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with River Valley Insurance Agency, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 2009, River Valley Insurance Agency provides personalized, accurate, and worry-free service to meet unique client needs. With access to some of the largest insurance and financial companies in the nation.
"I am very happy to have Mark Hatto and his team join the PCF network, Mark brings a vast experience along with a great energy and passion for the insurance industry," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "We love having partners like Mark that believe in growth, a core value here at PCF."
Partner, Mark Hatto will continue to lead all operations for River Valley Insurance Agency while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Hatto brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry having worked for both captive and independent agencies.
"Partnering with PCF was such a terrific opportunity for our agency," said Mark Hatto, partner of River Valley Insurance Agency. "The value that they bring to our agency is unmatched, and I look forward to being a part of a network with phenomenal industry professionals."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to River Valley Insurance Agency through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
Learn more about River Valley Insurance Agency: https://www.rviagency.com/.
###
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at http://www.pcfins.com.
About River Valley Insurance Agency
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, River Valley Insurance Agency specializes in personal and commercial insurance services. The agency goal is to provide personalized, accurate and worry-free service to meet unique client needs. With access to some of the largest insurance and financial companies in the nation, River Valley agents and staff work hard to place their clients and policies with the company offering the best coverage at a competitive price. Additional information can be found at https://www.rviagency.com/.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, PCF Insurance Services, 8013722211, madelyne@pcfins.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services