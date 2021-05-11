SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with The Trident Agency, located in Woodland Hills, California. The Trident Agency, family-owned and operated, offers a complete line of insurance products that includes auto, RV, home, earthquake, life, health and business insurance.
"As The Trident Agency positions themselves for future growth, we're committed to build on their success through the powerful extensive infrastructure and service solutions available on the PCF platform," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "You won't find a leader more committed to taking care of those around them than Debra; it's the guiding principle that has helped her build such a strong reputation."
Debra Jackson, President and CEO of The Trident Agency, will continue to lead all operations of The Trident Agency while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Jackson boasts 35 years of experience in the insurance space. In her time in the space, Jackson served as president of the American Agents Alliance.
"Taking care of our agents, employees and customers has always been the hallmark of our company and this partnership benefits them all in so many ways," said Debra Jackson, President and CEO of The Trident Agency. "Partnering with PCF gives our agents endless possibilities through transformative technology and tools we haven't had access to before. This partnership feels like a new beginning for us, even as an established agency, and the future looks better than ever."
The Trident Agency emphasizes protecting the people and things that matter most. The Trident Agency was advised by Kenneth Helfer at Helfer & Associates.
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to The Trident Agency through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Ut., PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 50 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://pcfinsuranceservices.com/.
About The Trident Agency
The Trident Agency was founded in 1969 by Melvyn Budnick and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California. Budnick's daughter, Debra Jackson, is now the President and CEO of The Trident Agency. The Trident Agency considers their clients to be their most valuable assets, and they continue to strive to earn and retain business through two key components of trust and confidence. Additional information can be found at http://www.tridentagency.net/.
