SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) is thrilled to announce the completion of a new partnership with Trade Risk Guaranty Brokerage Services (TRG) based in Bozeman, Montana. PCF's investment in this strategic partnership will enable TRG opportunities for cross-selling by offering its unique vertical of benefits and other P&C lines to other agencies and its existing clients throughout the United States.
The Michel's achieved incredible success building TRG into one of the premier U.S. Custom Bonds and Ocean Marine Cargo Insurance brokerages nationwide. Prior to starting TRG, John served as a national underwriter for one of the largest custom bond companies. John, Laura and the TRG team currently have an impressive Paydex score of 80. The Michel's are recognized as strong leaders in the industry with over 30 years of experience.
John and Laura Michel, founders and agency principals of Trade Risk Guaranty, will continue to lead all operations of TRG while becoming owners and Partners of PCF Insurance Services.
"TRG has great experience and longevity within the industry, as well as a rapidly growing niche with U.S. Custom Bonds and Ocean Marine Cargo Insurance, an area we're thrilled to expand upon," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services.
Trade Risk Guaranty will continue to operate under its best-in-class area of expertise with U.S. Custom Bonds and Ocean Marine Cargo Insurance. TRG will also continue to live by its mission statement of providing import solution services to the international trade community with a strong focus on innovation and affordability, which empowers its customers to achieve professional goals.
"It's incredible to now be aligned with PCF and its network," said John Michel, founder and agency principal of Trade Risk Guaranty. "PCF's commitment to our legacy and the success of our staff is what made our decision so easy."
"Joining forces with PCF just means being a part of a larger network with access to greater resources," added Laura Michel. "The unwavering commitment to our autonomy is huge."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to TRG through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
Learn more about Trade Risk Guaranty Brokerage Services here: https://traderiskguaranty.com/
###
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 50 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at http://pcfinsuranceservices.com/.
About TRG
Trade Risk Guaranty was founded in 1991 in a Chicago suburb, Barrington, by John Michel. TRG relocated to Bozeman, Montana in 2008 due to a large talent pool and rapidly growing infrastructure. Two years prior in 2006, TRG officially began offering brokerage services. They offer a very niche business within the industry of U.S. Custom Bonds and Ocean Marine Cargo Insurance. Additional information can be found at https://traderiskguaranty.com/about-trg/.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, Director of Marketing & Communications, PCF Insurance Services, 801-372-2211, madelyne@pcfoy.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services