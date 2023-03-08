Support Local Journalism

Appoints Key Data Technology Executive and Promotes HR Leader

LEHI, Utah, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of Peter Nettesheim to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Data & Technology, along with the internal promotion of Jeff Hutchins to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Both Nettesheim and Hutchins are part of the PCF Insurance leadership team.


