SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Good's Insurance Agency, located in Leola, Pennsylvania, with another office in Scottsdale, Arizona. Good's Insurance Agency President, Timothy Good, will continue to lead all operations for Good's Insurance Agency while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Good's Insurance Agency was represented by MarshBerry in the transaction to PCF Insurance Services.
Originally founded in 1949, Good's Insurance Agency quickly developed a strong reputation and a loyal client base within Central Pennsylvania in both personal and business insurance markets. Over the years, the agency has grown in product offerings and clientele. Today, Good's Insurance Agency, Inc. has grown to a staff of over 20 insurance professionals offering a specialty in transportation coverage while still offering a full line of products in commercial lines and personal lines.
"Through this partnership, Timothy and his team now have access to resources they need to scale their business to the next level," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "Good's Insurance Agency has an exciting future, and together we will be able to achieve new milestones and launch the business into a fast track of unprecedented growth."
Good's Insurance Agency becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Good's Insurance Agency will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, Good's Insurance Agency will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"To have a seat at the table of PCF partners is absolutely incredible," said Timothy Good, president of Good's Insurance Agency. "The growth and resources that PCF provides make this partnership undoubtedly a step in the right direction for our agency. This partnership is going to project our growth above and beyond."
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Good's Insurance Agency
Good's Insurance Agency provides a staff of over 20 insurance professionals that specialize in transportation coverage. The agency also provides a full line of products in commercial lines and personal lines. Good's Insurance Agency serves insurance solutions to clients in over 25 states with a focus on the Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions. With offices and individual producers located throughout PA, MD, NC, GA, OH, and AZ. Additional information can be found at https://goodsinsuranceagency.com/.
