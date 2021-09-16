SALT LAKE CITY, Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency, located in Camarillo, California. Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency Partners, John Udy and Lauri Udy will continue to lead all operations for Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency while becoming owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services.
Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency is a third-generation, family-owned and operated insurance agency. Nestled between Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara County, Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency is dedicated to providing quality insurance solutions to individuals and businesses in Ventura County and the surrounding areas bringing decades of experience in creating customized solutions for personal and business clients. The agency primarily focuses on Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Earthquake Insurance.
"By partnering with PCF, Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency have become part of an organization that is rapidly taking the insurance industry by storm," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "PCF is excited to continue partnering with great companies like Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency, these partnerships allow us to expand our footprint and services across the nation."
Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"By partnering with PCF, we can continue to exercise our agency strengths and utilize the offerings and services that PCF provides to help us with our growth," said John Udy, partner of Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency. "Our agency is going to be so much stronger with PCF than it would be alone as an individual agency," added Lauri Udy, partner at Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency.
Learn more about Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency: https://gu-ins.com/.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency
As a family-owned and operated insurance agency specializing in Farm and Homeowners insurance coverage, Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency, Inc. has delivered quality insurance solutions to individuals and businesses. As members of United Valley Insurance Services, Inc., Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency has direct access to more than 60 insurance company markets country-wide, providing a competitive edge with best-in-class insurance products, programs, services, and superior company relationships. Gimlin & Udy Insurance Agency proudly provides insurance solutions to clients from California communities such as Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Los Angeles counties. Additional information can be found at https://gu-ins.com/.
