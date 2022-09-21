(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services)

Revenue growth and strategic execution fuel company's ascension among top insurers

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a leading national insurance brokerage, was recently named a top 20 insurance broker on Business Insurance's "2022 Top 100 Brokers of U.S. Business" list. The list, which ranks companies by their 2021 brokerage revenue generated by U.S.-based clients, identifies the highest-grossing companies in the insurance industry. The company also placed within the top 15 on Insurance Journal's "2022 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies" list, which ranks companies by total property and casualty (P&C) agency revenue.

