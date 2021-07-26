SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Insubuy, located in Plano, Texas. Founded in 2000, Insubuy is a premier InsureTech company focused on delivering online access on international health insurance and travel insurance to people worldwide.
"We are delighted to welcome Narendra and Jagruti Khatri into the PCF network, together with their support and partnership, we look forward to continuing the rapid expansion of PCF," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "The services that PCF offers, will help further propel agencies such as Insubuy into new territories of growth."
Partners, Narendra Khatri and Jagruti Khatri will continue to lead all operations for Insubuy while becoming owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services. Narendra and Jagruti bring a collective industry experience of over 40 years.
"PCF's commitment to excellence and growth ensures us that we are now on the frontline of the industry, with the help of PCF we can continue to provide our team with the most reliable resources which are second to none," said Narendra Khatri, partner of Insubuy. Jagruti Khatri, partner of Insubuy added "With PCF taking over a few operational aspects, we get to focus on our strengths and continue to scale the business in a tremendous way."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Insubuy through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
Learn more about Insubuy: https://www.insubuy.com/.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Insubuy
Established in 2000, Insubuy, Inc. Is an InsureTech company and an online marketplace for visitors insurance, international travel medical insurance, international student health insurance, exchange visitors insurance, and trip cancellation insurance for individuals, groups, multinational companies, international workers, and others. Additional information can be found at https://www.insubuy.com/.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, PCF Insurance Services, 8013722211, madelyne@pcfins.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services