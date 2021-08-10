SALT LAKE CITY, August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Blue Ridge National, located in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2017, Blue Ridge National is an expanding leader in hospitality and entertainment risks, offering insurance and risk management services for businesses to best meet their evolving needs.
"Blue Ridge National is a fantastic agency and PCF is so lucky to have them as a partner," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "Paul Mattus is incredibly business-minded and brings with him a tremendous skill set for growth."
Blue Ridge National is led by Principal, Paul Mattus. Mattus will continue to lead all operations for Blue Ridge National while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Mattus is an experienced and dedicated insurance professional, with over 20 years of industry experience.
"What really attracted me to PCF was the growth potential and overall business outlook," said Paul Mattus, principal of Blue Ridge National. "The business outlook that PCF provides heavily compliments that of my own. I am truly looking forward to this partnership."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Blue Ridge National through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Blue Ridge National
Blue Ridge National helps prepare its clients for the nuances that bring risk to business, not just insurance. With a focus on hospitality risks and the complexities of liquor liability, Blue Ridge offers business, insurance, and risk management solutions. Blue Ridge National operates as a bolt-on service for when customers demand additional expertise and resources to meet their needs. By capitalizing on quantitative analysis and qualitative subject matter expertise, Blue Ridge National helps create the right solution to meet the needs of any client.
