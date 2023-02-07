Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Lehi, Utah, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (CFO & COO) Felix Morgan has been named 2022 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame CFO of the Year. With an attendance of over 1,300 of Utah's greatest leaders, entrepreneurs and guests, the annual Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards celebrates and honors the many accomplishments of individuals and companies in Utah from the year.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.