SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Insurance by Castle, located in Redwood City, California. For over 30 years, Insurance by Castle has been providing comprehensive landlords, rental property, and apartment insurance in Redwood City, San Mateo, and surrounding areas throughout California.
"Insurance by Castle brings with it unbridled experience and expertise in the rental insurance space," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "I am so happy to have Russ and his team join the PCF network, the possibilities for their continued growth are so exponential, I am excited to see what the future holds for them."
Insurance by Castle is led by President, Russ Castle. Castle will continue to lead all operations for Insurance by Castle while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Castle is an experienced and dedicated insurance professional, with over 30 years of experience providing residential rental insurance.
"Partnering with PCF has been extremely beneficial for the Insurance by Castle agency," said Russ Castle, president of Insurance by Castle. "The culture and energy that PCF has is unmatched, I truly believe that this partnership will launch our agency into a whole new level."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Insurance by Castle through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
Learn more about Insurance by Castle: http://www.insurancebycastle.com.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at http://www.pcfins.com.
About Insurance by Castle
Located in Redwood City, California, Insurance by Castle specializes in landlord, rental property, and apartment insurance – but can write for nearly any personal or commercial policy. For over 30 years, Insurance by Castle has been providing comprehensive landlords, rental property, and apartment insurance in Redwood City, San Mateo, and surrounding areas throughout California. Having established partnerships with some of the nation's top-rated companies, Insurance by Castle works with different providers, finding the best rate and the best policy for their clients. http://www.insurancebycastle.com.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, PCF Insurance Services, 8013722211, madelyne@pcfins.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services