SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, located in Chestertown, Maryland. As part of the partnership, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency Partners, Michael and Wendy Moore, will become owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services.
Founded in 1931, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency provides customers with the best insurance value and service, while maintaining the highest ethical standards and credibility. Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency is committed to being one of the premier insurance agencies in Maryland. With a commitment to provide customers with the best insurance value and service available.
"Michael and Wendy are phenomenal agency partners, PCF is especially proud to partner with them and their agency," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "The driving success factor for PCF is its agency partnerships, without great partners like Michael and Wendy, PCF wouldn't be where it is today."
Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"Partnering with PCF has been an extremely positive experience for our agency," said Michael Moore, partner of Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency. "As we continue on this exciting professional journey, we look forward to the expanding success of not only our agency but also PCF as a whole."
Learn more about Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency: https://www.dukesmoore.com/.
###
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency
Founded in 1931, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency is a commercial and personal property and casualty insurance agency located in Chestertown, Maryland. They are considered a premier insurance agency in the state of Maryland. Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency works with a wide range of quality, reliable insurance companies and can provide coverage options for multiple business types and personal insurance needs. Additional information can be found at https://www.dukesmoore.com/.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, PCF Insurance Services, 8013722211, madelyne@pcfins.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services